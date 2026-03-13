Chris Beard: ‘NCAA Tournament came a week early’ for Ole Miss

Ole Miss’ postseason dominance of Georgia continues.

Rebel football avenged a regular-season loss to the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. Chris Beard and Ole Miss extended their stay in the SEC Tournament this week with a 76-72 upset of former Rebel Mike White and Georgia on Thursday.

The Bulldogs are headed to the NCAA Tournament after their first 22-win regular season in program history. Ole Miss needs three more wins over the next three days to secure the automatic qualifier.

The Rebels received a first-round bye in Nashville last March and beat Arkansas, 83-80, on the second day of the tournament. However, they were bounced by No. 3 Auburn. Beard and Co. will look to avoid a similar fate, only against 2-seed Alabama in the quarterfinals.

Ole Miss is the first 15-seed ever to start the tournament 2-0.

Ole Miss has yet to trail in either of its back-to-back wins, which includes a 76-66 win over Texas, Beard’s former team. The Rebels led Georgia by as many as 23 points.

Here’s everything Beard said afterwards.

Opening Statement

BEARD: We just wish Georgia the best of luck in the NCAA Tournament next week. Quality opponent. Mike does a good job all the time, every year.

Great win for our program. Obviously, survive-and-advance mode for us, so we live to see another day.

I think the basketball — Texas yesterday, Georgia today — two of the best offenses in all of college basketball. We played probably three and a half halves of the best defense we played all year long. Kind of started yesterday with our defensive effort against a top-10 defense, and today Georgia, one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country.

I thought our guys were dialed in. First-half defense was about as well as it could be. Second half, like all good teams, we knew Georgia was going to get aggressive. A lot of our misfortune was self-inflicted. I just want to recognize the guys did a really good job the last five, six minutes of the game.

Obviously, Georgia had a lot of fouls to give at that point, so their defense was super aggressive. I thought, for the most part, we were really good with ball security in the last three or four minutes.

So again, wish Georgia the best. Really proud of our guys. We set this up as a four-team tournament. We won the first one. We’ll get back, get recovered as best we can and then tomorrow we’ll start the next four-team tournament.”

On Ole Miss withstanding Georgia’s second-half run

BEARD: That’s a good question. Definitely had some self-inflicted things during that ‘crumble,’ is your word. I wouldn’t disagree with that. But give a lot of credit to the opponent. Georgia got super aggressive. The press heated us up a little bit.

I think in terms of our guys just having the poise, we’re just in the mode now where we’re trying to extend our season. Fortunately or unfortunately, whichever way you look at it, we’ve been in some situations similar to this this season. We’ve been in almost every game, just haven’t come through like we did tonight more times than not.

So I think we relied back on some of our past experience. I think our coaching staff did a good job tonight during the storm just kind of weathering it. We had some contributions from different players. Klafke came in and made some plays. [Kezza Giffa] finished the game. So really it was a team effort that pulled it through for us.”

On Travis Perry’s development

BEARD: Travis Perry’s a sophomore in college basketball. Played a role last year at his previous school. The idea for him at Ole Miss was to play a bigger role.

Travis is not a soft player. He’s a physical guy. He’s a competitor. But in the game of basketball, there’s going to be plays and possessions where you have to play with that kind of strength. So we’ve been encouraging Travis from Day 1 to initiate the contact. Don’t run from it.

I think tonight’s stat with him getting six rebounds speaks for itself. And obviously he took a big-time pop there on the flagrant. But no, Travis has got some nasty in him. It’s just kind of a deal where we’re trying to pull it out of him slowly but surely.”

On Ole Miss’ shot profile in the second half

BEARD: I think that’d be more so a question for them. It appeared to me they were guarding the 3-point line really well early. That is a strength of our team. We were having a hard time getting open looks, except we got Travis loose a few times on sets.

In the second half it loosened up a little bit. Whenever you’re playing against that kind of desperation defense, they had fouls to give, they were very aggressive, they were putting two on the ball. I think we had some timely 3-point shots with the spacing.

When both teams got just tired during that two-minute stretch, I didn’t want to call a timeout because I knew we might need them later on with the press that Georgia’s so good at. But that was some ugly basketball there for a while, just to watch that with all the fatigue. I think during that stretch we were able to get some threes as well.”

On the mindset of needing five wins in five days

BEARD: Our big thing is we’ve just tried to tap into our NCAA Tournament experience. We’re not viewing this any different. This is our survive-and-advance moment. Like I said yesterday and again earlier, everybody finds themselves in this position. It’ll start for 68 teams starting on Tuesday or Wednesday with the play-in games.

So that’s the mode we’re in now. Not a lot of conversation about winning this tournament to get a bid. We’re just trying to win the next game on the schedule, but we understand that we’re in survive-and-advance mode.

We started watching the Jimmy V ‘Survive and Advance’ 30 for 30 last week. We watch about eight-minute segments with our team throughout the day just trying to get them to tap into this moment.

This is really where you don’t want to have any regrets. It would be nice to play your best basketball, but that’s not always possible. But what we want to do is mentally just make sure that we don’t have any regrets, mentally, to understand that this is where we are. We’re trying to extend our season. No different than when we play in the NCAA Tournament.

Really we’re following that game plan this week. It’s just our NCAA Tournament came a week early.”

On whether this team has shown it can make a run

BEARD: I think so for sure. It’s obviously been a challenging season with a lot of adversity. I’m not really thinking about that now, but I never shy away from the idea.

My biggest belief, the thing that I’ll always remember about this team, is that these guys have not quit. A lot of people that haven’t seen our play this year in person that are here in Nashville see that. Beginning yesterday against Texas, a really good team. Today, Georgia, an NCAA Tournament team. I mean, you see it.

It’s not always pretty. We’re not perfect. But our guys don’t quit. You saw it in all different varieties today — the start, the defense, the lead, things kind of falling apart on us — but zero quit. I will always respect that about this group of 15 players.

It’s been an up-and-down journey, but these guys continue to play for Ole Miss. I know I’m proud of them. I know our fan base is proud of them. That’s what I’ll always remember about this team.

So we’ll have to have that same ingredient tomorrow. We’ll have to have some belief tomorrow. We’ll have to have some championship DNA tomorrow. And I’m confident that we’ll show up to play.”

On Ole Miss changing up its postgame routine

BEARD: We’re going to switch it up a little bit. We normally go back to the hotel to have that good meal, but tonight we’re going to go to Hall’s Steakhouse. James used to live in Charleston. The Hall brothers are friends of mine. It’s one of the best restaurants in the country.

We told the guys if we got it done tonight, we’d go to Hall’s all the way down to where Kez was hitting that last free throw that we really needed. From a coaching standpoint, do you talk to the guy? Do you not talk to the guy? Do you call a timeout? Do you tell him to get off the line? Do you trust the feel? To me, it’s always kind of a game-time decision.

But on that one, I did pull Kez off the line and I said, ‘Kez, look, big shot here. I really want that shrimp cocktail here in about 45 minutes.’

So shoutout to Hall’s helping us get the victory tonight. Shoutout to Kez stepping up and making the biggest free throw of the season.

On not calling timeout during Georgia’s push

BEARD: First of all, from a coaching standpoint, I think it’s my responsibility to have timeouts late in the game, especially when you’re playing a team like Georgia, who has one of the best defensive presses in college basketball. So that plays into it.

It’s also just kind of a belief of, are we making individual mistakes or are we having a meltdown? I think Ilias contributed a couple of those mistakes, and I trust Ilias 100 percent, 10 out of 10, 100 out of 100. There’s nobody I’d rather have the ball in his hands than Ilias.

So I didn’t think he needed me to call a timeout. I thought for the most part, even though it might not have looked like it, we had the ball in the right players’ hands. Spacing was an issue. But those are the decisions that we have to make as coaches, and they’re really hard to live with when you don’t make the right one.

But tonight my focus was that I needed timeouts in the last four minutes of the game because I understand what Georgia can do defensively.