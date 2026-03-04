Chris Beard: Ole Miss loss to No. 24 Vanderbilt in overtime exposed an issue that needs to be "fixed"by: Jake Thompson24 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss Rebels head coach Chris Beard talks with his team as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Ole Miss Rebels leads Auburn Tigers 38-37 at halftime. Mandatory credit: Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesOle Miss fell to No. 24 Vanderbilt but Chris Beard discussed the "issue" that challenges of plays after the fact is doing to time of play.