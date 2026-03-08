Coach Yo: Ole Miss will be a ‘tough out’ in the NCAA Tournament

No. 24 Ole Miss found itself again in the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels rode into Greenville, South Carolina on a four-game losing streak. They left with dominant wins over Auburn and Vanderbilt and reached the tournament semifinals for the first fourth time in five years.

However, they likely needed to cut down the nets on championship Sunday to clinch an NCAA Tournament host.

Ole Miss will learn its postseason fate on Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Here’s what head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after Saturday’s loss to Texas.

OPENING STATEMENT

McPhee-McCuin: Just really proud of my group. Just an incredible Southeastern Conference. It’s the best league in the country. Boy, we got some really good games in. We’ll be able to have some really good tape as we prepare to see where we land for the NCAA Tournament.

I don’t know, maybe we’re falling off. This is the most we’ve lost to Texas by in a while. Usually it’s a barn burner. But they got the best of us tonight. Just compliments to them. I know it’ll be a great championship game with them and South Carolina.

ON THE TEAM’S SEC TOURNAMENT RUN

McPhee-McCuin: I just have an incredible amount of gratitude. It’s a long season. Like Denim alluded to, I wanted to make sure that our team felt like I was going to fight with them the whole time.

When they remember anything about me, that’s what I want them to remember: coach fought with me through the highs, through the lows, all of the above. This has just been such a challenging season for us. There’s so many lessons that we learned through it all that we’ve talked about as we’ve gone through it.

I’m just grateful for the opportunity for us to experience those, because we are going to learn from them and use them as we try to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

ON OLE MISS’ NCAA TOURNAMENT SEEDING

McPhee-McCuin: When I turned the TV on and I saw us with the other teams, and I remember they had all kind of polls, we weren’t mentioned in any. So as far as they’re concerned, we weren’t even supposed to be here.

I was just filled with pride because my goal is to win a national championship. In order to do that, you’ve got to go to the Elite Eight, Final Four. I haven’t done that yet.

But I think about when I’m in the Sweet 16 — you know what that means? That means there are 16 teams remaining in the country out of 300 and something.

Well, we have 16 teams in the conference, and we were one of four that played the last day before the semifinals in the best league in the country, arguably. That’s something to be said.

If we can do that after going on a four-game skid, after losing a player? We did this all with one of our starters being out, and she’ll be back. I probably could have played her today, but it wasn’t worth it. She’ll be back.

I think people, after seeing what we did to Auburn, seeing what we did to Vandy, seeing how we crawled back in this game [and] the [Texas] game was closer than the end score if people watched it. It was very competitive, a two-point game.

We’re going to be a tough out. We’re going to be competitive, and we’re going to defend. And we’re going to represent the conference and our university at a high level. I can’t control anything outside of that. I can’t control it. So there’s no use making this grand speech. The committee is going to do their best job, and then we’ll deal with the cards that were dealt.

ON WHAT WENT WRONG IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

McPhee-McCuin: They started to get some shots in the zone. With young people, when they get a little tired, they can’t think. So we kind of lost her. They did a really good job of working the back line of the zone.

I don’t prefer to play zone against them for long periods of time because eventually they will figure it out. I would have preferred to get back into man, but I didn’t feel physically and mentally we were prepared to do so.

As you saw, we went man and then she just blew by us like it didn’t matter. I thought she did a good job just getting comfortable. They do a good job of finding those spots for her, short corner, and then once she sees it go in, she’ll occasionally shoot a three.

I think it makes it very difficult to guard.