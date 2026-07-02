College Football 27 ratings for the entire Ole Miss roster

Next week marks the launch of College Football 27 and with it the first cover athlete for Ole Miss in program history as Kewan Lacy will be prominently featured in stores across the country.

Lacy is also one of the highest-rated players of the game after Electronic Arts (EA) Sports slowly rolled out player ratings last week, giving him a 96. The Rebels running back leads the team, too, with Trinindad Chambliss second with a 93 overall rating.

Starting off the season as the third highest-rated quarterback in the game “satisfied” Chambliss, who also knows he has to continue to earn that number by playing well this season.

The rest of the Ole Miss offense has some work to do to join Lacy and Chambliss. The next highest-rated player on that side of the ball is tight end Luke Hasz at 87. Wide receiver Deuce Alexander is next at 85.

In the virtual reality it appears EA Sports is higher on the Rebels defense. Six of the top 10 rated players are on that side of the ball. Linebacker Suntarine Perkins and defense tackle Will Echoles are the highest-rated player on the Ole Miss defense at 92. The only other players rated in the 90s on the roster at the game’s launch.

As games are played and players have stats and performances under their belt each of their respective overall ratings will adjust accordingly, going either up or down.

College Football 27 releases on July 9.

Below are the overall ratings for all players on the Ole Miss roster who opted into the game.