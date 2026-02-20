'Cope Harder': Yolett McPhee-McCuin goes after Lane Kiffin following Ole Miss loss to LSU

Thursday’s women’s basketball game inside the SJB Pavilion featured two teams primed for deep postseason runs in No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 7 LSU. The Tigers got the better of the Rebels and a football coach with ties to both schools could not help but chime in during and after the game.

Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin was having none of Lane Kiffin‘s social media antics, though.

Throughout the day leading up to Thursday’s game and during it Kiffin continuously posted on his X account, mostly about the 7,424 fans in attendance and the atmosphere LSU helped provide, he claimed.

Thanks for helping out the attendance @YolettMcCuin was begging for @LSUwbkb. Glad they showed up. Great competitive game early ladies!!! #justdifferent https://t.co/Bpv2KYTYuw pic.twitter.com/3e6j5qkphk — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 20, 2026

On Friday Morning McCuin decided to share her thoughts with a post on X of her own.

“Have y’all ever heard of a football coach, tagging a WBB coach, after a game? This guy doesn’t even like women’s sports! Cope harder!” her post read.

All this, of course, stems back to the fact Kiffin left Ole Miss after the regular season to take the job at LSU before the Rebels started their run to the College Football Playoffs semifinals. After six years Kiffin headed to Baton Rouge and avoided coaching in the one thing he has always wanted to: a chance to win a national title.

McCuin continued her posts towards Kiffin with another one that included a video of her striking out the former Rebels head football coach during last June’s celebrity softball game. She did so by thanking current Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and the football team for attending Thursday’s game.

“Special thanks to my CFP coach Pete Golding and squad for coming to the game! Wasn’t his first one either! Looking fwd to supporing our coach that has won a CFP game in the fall! Lets say goodbye to the past Rebs, just like I did after this!” The caption with the video read.

The retort from Kiffin came by quoting McCuin’s post with “Not true. Love women’s sports” and two photos of him with LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey and him pitching at the aforementioned celebrity softball game.

Special thanks to my CFP coach Pete Golding and squad for coming to the game! Wasn’t his first one either! Looking fwd to supporting our coach that has won a CFP game in the fall! 🇹🇹❤️💙 Let’s say goodbye to the past Rebs, just like I did after this! pic.twitter.com/HYDh2QN8O1 — Coach Yo (@YolettMcCuin) February 20, 2026

Ole Miss also hosted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith during Thursday’s game, adding to the star-studded affair.

After comments made by Smith last Fall about Oxford and alluding to his opinion of why Ole Miss is not a desirable place for African-American athletes to want to come and play, McCuin and athletics director Keith Carter tagged Smith in posts during the CFP run and earlier this basketball season.

McCuin even went on Smith’s YouTube show last month and talked about those comments and she stood up for Oxford and Ole Miss. This led to Smith being at the SJB Pavilion to take in the Rebels and Tigers courtside. He stayed until the fourth quarter before heading back to New York City.

“I saw him in the green room before the game and we just talked,” McCuin said. “I really appreciate him coming. I know why he came. People can give all the narratives, but I know why he came. I know what it did for us, women’s basketball, for me and I’m gonna always be appreciative for him for that. He said he’s going to come back for the (LSU) football game, too.

Smith confirmed that during Friday’s ‘First Take’ show, stating he was going to return to Oxford for the September 19 game for Lane Kiffin’s first time back in Oxford after last November’s unceremonious departure.

