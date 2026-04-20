Could it be a quiet NFL Draft for Ole Miss this year?

After a historic NFL Draft for Ole Miss last year things are looking to be a little quieter this week in Pittsburgh.

The Rebels had eight players selected in 2025, the most since the draft expanded to seven rounds in 1994 and second most since the AFL-NFL merger in 1967.

But as we hit draft week in 2026 that number is trending to be close to last year’s number, or not, depending which mock projections you pay attention to.

Current mock boards list De’Zhaun Stribling, Harrison Wallace III, Zxavian Harris, Kapena Gushiken, Jayden Williams and Diego Pounds as potentially hearing their name called during this weekend’s three-day draft.

Tight end Dae’Quan Wright is not listed in either of the mock drafts, surprisingly.

ESPN and NFL.com each released updated seven-round mock drafts but the number of Rebels included in each is vastly different. ESPN has two Ole Miss players projected to be taken while NFL.com lists six.

One thing that both mock boards have in common is Stribling continuing to trend as the first Ole Miss player to be selected this weekend. The wide receiver had a strong draft process coming off a College Football Playoff performance where he finished with 17 catches for 278 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Stribling’s NFL Scouting Combine performance where he posted a 4.36 40-yard dash “opened everyone’s eyes,” boosting his draft stock.

“I played at a high level, playing in the SEC, playing in this offense, be able to showcase all my abilities as a receiver and then even towards the end of the year being more of the go-to guy,” Stribling said after last month’s Ole Miss Pro Day. “Being in different spots with the offense and then having great runs in the playoffs really helped a lot.”

Pounds is the only other Rebel listed in both ESPN and NFL.com’s mock drafts. Wallace, Harris, Gushiken and Williams were only included in NFL.com’s mock boards.

This year’s NFL Draft is set for April 23-25. The first round will air on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN. Friday will have the second and third rounds, starting at 6 p.m. CT and then rounds four through seven will air on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. CT.

Below are the Ole Miss players listed in ESPN and NFL.com’s latest mock drafts.

ESPN

De’Zhaun Stribling – Indianapolis Colts (Third Round, 78th Overall)

Diego Pounds – Jacksonville Jaguars (Fifth Round, 166th Overall)

NFL.com