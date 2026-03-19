Dae’Quan Wright made his NFL Draft pitch without testing at Ole Miss Pro Day

Dae’Quan Wright was one of 17 players who participated in Ole Miss Pro Day on Wednesday.

Wright, who’s recovering from injury, didn’t test but did catch passes in front of 38 scouts from 30 NFL teams in attendance.

“I think it went pretty well,” Wright told reporters afterwards. “It was fun being back out there with the guys, doing it here in Oxford. Really just taking care of my body so I can feel as close to 100 percent as possible.”

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound Wright is projected as a Day 3 selection by NFL.com. The draft runs April 23-25. He carries a 5.99 prospect grade, which indicates an “average backup or special-teamer.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sees Wright as a vertical threat with room to grow.

“Wright is a high-cut, tight-hipped tight end who can stretch the field vertically but lacks fluidity and bend for crisp route breaks from speed,” Zierlein wrote. “He builds speed to threaten defenses, working the vertical limbs of the route tree. He can gain an advantage on linebackers when aligned outside. He’s big and strong enough to improve as a run blocker but needs better technique and commitment in that area.”

Wright said he’s been talking to “a good bit of teams” in the lead-up to the draft. What separates him in a crowded tight end class?

“Really my toughness and my football IQ, and being available,” Wright said. “Availability is the best thing. Just taking care of my body and being available.”

Wright said NFL teams are looking for versatility at the position.

“Really just a guy who can do it all,” he said. “A tough guy. A guy who can line up anywhere they ask him to.”

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Wright showed his next-level versatility at Ole Miss.

He was used both inline and as a pass-catcher in space. His 635 receiving yards ranked among the top tight end totals in the SEC, and his five touchdowns trailed only one Rebel receiver.

His development over the last year, he said, went beyond production.

“Just being a leader to my teammates,” Wright said. “I was voted captain this past season, so that was a great accomplishment. It’s player-voted, so it felt good being voted a team captain. That means I’m doing something right and leading the team in the right direction.”

Wright has been training in Miami leading up to the draft and is continuing to work his way back to full strength. Wednesday, for him, was less about testing numbers and more about showing he can still move and catch at a high level.

“Just my ability to run and catch, for real,” Wright said. “That was the biggest part of the day.”

For Wright, Pro Day was less about numbers and more about reminding teams what he can do when healthy.