Delano Townsend deals a blow to the offensive line but Ole Miss is making moves in the portal

Delano Townsend deals a blow to the offensive line but Ole Miss is making moves in the portalby: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend (51) blocks during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesThe Ole Miss offense loses its first starter to the transfer portal in lineman Delano Townsend. Though do not write him off as gone, yet.