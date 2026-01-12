Eduardo Klafke is becoming the 'emotional leader' Ole Miss needs right now

Eduardo Klafke is becoming the 'emotional leader' Ole Miss needs right nowby: Jake Thompson47 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppJan 10, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Eduardo Klafke (8) reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesThe sophomore guard picked up his first two career starts last week and Ole Miss has discovered its emotional leader for its SEC stretch.