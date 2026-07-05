Summer run on commits continues for Ole Miss – 3-star EDGE Elijah Cox picks Rebels

After narrowing things down to Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Purdue, Westlake (Ga.) EDGE Elijah Cox made his big decision.



It should be no surprise Randall Joyner and Ole Miss win out when going against anyone for a top-flight defensive line prospect. And this is exactly what happened Sunday. Cox announced for the Rebels – adding to an already stellar 2027 class.



Cox is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals. He is the No. 1204 prospect nationally, 110th at his position and Georgia’s 138th-ranked senior.

Westlake (Ga.) EDGE Elijah Cox (Photo credit: Elijah Cox)

The aforementioned Ole Miss DL class is loaded

4-star Mitchell Turner (66th overall)

4-star Ben’Jarvius Shumaker (78th overall)

4-star Keysan Taylor (307th overall)

4-star Antwan Jackson (325th overall)

4-star Jamarkus Pittman (338th overall)

4-star Marvin Nguetsop (399th overall)

3-star Juelz Batiste (451st overall)

Joyner and Pete Golding have done a fantastic job building out the trenches. If you want to compete in the SEC and in the College Football Playoff, year in and year out, you need to be deep and talented on the lines. Ole Miss has accomplished this in a few short months this cycle.



Cox, albeit not highly-ranked, has a skill set you can’t teach. He jumped ahead of several prospects on the board when he had his in-person meeting with Golding and Joyner. The 6-foot-5, 200 pound recruit was impressive and the coaching staff got aggressive in its pursuit earlier this spring.



Cox’s official visit solidified things. The 2027 Ole Miss class is solidly in the Top 15 and is still hunting a Top 10 finish.