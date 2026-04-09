ESPN names Jonathan Maldonado Ole Miss' top newcomer for 2026

When the transfer portal season opened up in January the initial focus for Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding was to re-load and improve on the defensive side of the ball.

Jonathan Maldonado was part of that plan as the Nevada defensive end opted to transfer to the Rebels. So far he has done nothing but impress in the weight room and on the practice field during Spring drills.

The hype is expanding out of Oxford as ESPN tabbed Maldonado as the top newcomer for Ole Miss in 2026. When listing the top transfer for each Southeastern Conference team he was viewed as Golding’s best addition with the need to replenish talent along the edge of the Rebels defensive front.

Austin Thomas, the Rebels general manager and president of football operations, spoke with ESPN and provided his thoughts on Maldonado and his potential impact this Fall.

“Jonathan has been an outstanding addition to our program, embodying everything we look for in a student-athlete at Ole Miss,” Thomas said. “As a defender, Jonathan is a long, lean, highly versatile pass rusher with an advanced skill set. He plays with exceptional balance and body control, uses his hands at a high level and brings a deep arsenal of moves to consistently win off the edge. His ability to disrupt plays in both run and pass situations is evident. What makes Jonathan special is his relentless drive for greatness. He approaches training, meetings and practice with purpose and professionalism, possessing elite character and a genuine desire to understand not just what we do, but why. His work ethic uplifts those around him, and his best football is still ahead.”

Maldonado was one of two transfer defensive ends Ole Miss brought in via the portal.

Last season at Nevada he was the Wolfpacks sixth-best tackler with 38 and finished second on the team in sacks with five and tackles for loss with nine.

The addition is Oregon transfer Blake Purchase, who along with Maldonado has impressed defensive coordinator Bryan Brown as Spring practices hit its midpoint.

“Big Jonathan, man, he is long. The other day I paused the film. One of the team running clips, and he has the tackle extended and it looked like the tackle couldn’t get his hands on (him), because he’s so freaking long. Has a really, really good first step (and) get off from a pass rush standpoint.”

Both players are expected to help fill the void left by a departing Princewill Umanmielen who bolted to LSU behind Lane Kiffin. Those within the program view the additions of Maldonado and Purchase as enhancements and not just replacements for Umanmielen.