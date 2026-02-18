Everything Coach Yo said after Ole Miss’ third win over Tennessee in 30 years

Winter Storm Fern pushed a ranked matchup between Ole Miss and Tennessee to Tuesday night.

The Rebels led by as many as 26 points and secured just their third win over the Volunteers in the last 30 years with a 94-81 win. They’ve won two of the last three.

Cotie McMahon scored a career-high 39 points and surpassed 2,000 for her career. She added 10 rebounds and five assists. A transfer from Ohio State, McMahon is averaging 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists against ranked SEC opponents this season.

Ole Miss improved to 21-6 (8-4 SEC) on the season. Tennessee fell to 16-8 (8-4).

Here’s everything head coach Yolett McPhee McCuin said afterwards.

OPENING STATEMENT

Really proud of Team 51.

This was an unfortunate situation for both us and Tennessee, having to play this game in this spot. But it’s hard for me to feel sorry for Tennessee when we have LSU and South Carolina coming up. Still, it was unfortunate for both teams.

I felt like our team would come out and play the way they did because they understand the moment. I thought shoot-around was phenomenal today. Everybody was engaged. I’m really glad we went 1-0, and hopefully we can continue to build on this.

I do want to say this: this stretch that we’re in, there’s not a team that has this stretch. And I want to be clear, because people have been using me for clickbait lately. What I’m saying is this stretch is harder than even the NCAA Tournament.

To get this win tonight was a big deal. To protect home court was a big deal. That took a lot of character, and I don’t want that to be missed. No other team in the country has this schedule right now. And we had a good amount of fans tonight. I was expecting a little bit more. I’m going to be completely honest. We need more support.

I don’t understand why we’re not getting it, but I know we need it. The last time I said that people were upset. I don’t think they’ll be upset now because I’m eight years in. We need you. We’re going to need you on Thursday when we go up against No. 7 LSU, who had a chance to go to Mardi Gras tonight while we fought for 40 minutes. The only thing that’s going to help us get through that game is crowd support, because it matters.

Our team’s character is superb. We’re playing in the toughest stretch anybody has — not just because of who we’re playing, but because of how many games we’re playing in this amount of days. One day of rest. We can’t even practice tomorrow. We didn’t practice the day before.

But this team didn’t make excuses. They came out and played their hearts out. For that, I’m super proud to be their coach.

On managing the four-game stretch (Kentucky, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina)

McPhee-McCuin: We don’t practice. We just take it in small bites. After Kentucky, we were 0-1. We watched a couple clips, figured out what the deal was, and moved on. Let’s go 1-0 tonight. Then 1-0 again.

If there are things from Tennessee that help us against LSU, we’ll keep them. If not, we’ll flush it. Tennessee plays such a unique style — nobody plays like that.

We’ll focus on LSU. If we go 1-0, great. If we go 0-1, we’re still OK. When my team plays like this, I don’t know if a lot of people can beat us. I feel confident putting us up against anybody when we have 14, 16, 39, 12, and 7 scoring across the board. And if Sira doesn’t bang her knee, she’s probably in double digits, too.

Our team is coming along at the right time. We’re going to block out the noise, do our best, and get ready for March.

On Sira Thienou’s knee

McPhee-McCuin: The trainer said they were evaluating her and even mentioned maybe putting her back in. I said, no, we don’t need her back in the game. We need her to rest and hopefully be ready Thursday.

She started the intensity. She’s our leader on the defensive end. When she ramps it up like that, we’re hard to beat.

On McMahon’s career night

McPhee-McCuin: I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like that.

Cotie’s a generational player. And not only is she super talented, out of all my star-studded players, I probably have the best relationship with her. That’s not because of me. That’s because of her.

She’s the only star player I’ve had that I can really get on and she never gives me lip back. She lets me coach her. I appreciate that.

Five assists tonight. She was sharing the rock. Cotie wants to win. If she had 10 and we won, she’d be fine. But she’s good enough to have 39 when we play that style.

Last night I said to myself, ‘Cotie may go for 40 with the way Tennessee plays.’ She point-shaved and missed three free throws, but I’m really proud of her.

On keeping the starters in late

McPhee-McCuin: The game is never clearly in hand. We’ve walked teams down from 19 in the third quarter. It’s not over until the buzzer sounds, especially not against a team that shoots high-volume threes like Tennessee.

On the next 48 hours

McPhee-McCuin: At 6:15, I get up, make breakfast for my daughters, pack their lunch. Make coffee for my dad.

Then I come into the office and watch film. We’ll meet at 10 a.m. and talk LSU. Meet again at 1:30 with the team. We’ll walk through, nothing physical.

And then we’re just going to pray we have a loud, large crowd and let the adrenaline take us into a victory Thursday night.

On the brief handshake with Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell

McPhee-McCuin: I like Kim. I don’t take stuff like that personally.

Emotions are high. We’re competitive. Tennessee has a lot of history. Maybe she was in a rush. Maybe she was upset. I respect both.

I was just glad we got the win.