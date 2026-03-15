Everything Mike Bianco said after Ole Miss drops series at No. 2 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend started off strong for Ole Miss but ended with a wimper, dropping the opening Southeastern Conference series at No. 2 Texas after Sunday’s 8-2 loss.

Getting one win out of the series was a must for the Rebels but the two losses were disappoint from a competitive standpoint as the bats went cold, scoring four runs combined on Saturday and Sunday after scoring nine runs in Friday’s extra-innings win.

The biggest worry out of the weekend was Cade Townsend exiting Saturday’s game early.

Below is everything Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said after Sunday’s game.

On Wil Libbert’s outing

Bianco: “We’ll have to wait and see, you know, watch the video. But one of the things I thought (Texas) did a great job, offensively, the last two days. The first night we punched out 18, which kind of is what we have been doing all year long. I think yesterday we struck out two and it was the nine-hole guy twice. Today, I don’t know how many strikeouts, I didn’t count them, but (Landon) Koenig struck out (three) in the last couple innings. Besides that we struck out maybe another two. The point being, I think we struck out half of what we struck out the first night. They had a ton of success with two strikes, today.

“Some, obviously, home runs and hitting the ball hard. But some of them not. Some of them just found holes. But they made a huge adjustment, offensively. Got to credit them for that.”

On the Ole Miss offense against Dylan Volantis

Bianco: “I thought (Volantis) was really good and he usually is good. I thought it was a great approach. We tried to be a little more selective. Try to cut our swings down, try to run counts and I thought we did. The unfortunate thing is he shows why he is such a good pitcher. Twice we had guys at third base with less than two outs and he punched out three guys. Some of those guys are not our strikeout guys. But he was able to execute pitches and get off the field.

“Again, you look at it and if you can get a couple more runs there can we maybe get him out an inning earlier? I think it was four innings for their bullpen and then some errors on our part that gave them a couple runs.”

Latest on the plan for Cade Townsend

Bianco: “I don’t want to get ahead of myself. We talked about it. On Monday he’ll get evaluated by the doctors. I’m not sure what all that entails, but as soon as we know something we’ll let you know.

“It’s his shoulder.”

On Ole Miss catcher Austin Fawley

Bianco: “It was nice to see. It was nice to see him hit a couple balls good and we’re going to need it. He’s caught, like I said, he’s caught his rear end off and I’m proud of him for that. But we need more production. He knows that and (today) was nice.”

On Hayden Federico moving to leadoff

Bianco: “He’s had good at-bats. He got off to a slow start but the past four or five games, maybe the last week or so, he’s looked so much better. And Volantis. He’s so tough against left-handed hitters, that gave us another right-hander at the top of the lineup. A switch-hitter but facing him right handed. Hoping that would give us another bat at the top.”