Everything Mike Bianco said after Ole Miss’ midweek win over Austin Peay

Ole Miss baseball scored nine runs in the first three innings to roll over Austin Peay, 9-5, on Tuesday.

Th Rebels improved to 17-5 on the season and next jump back into SEC action against Kentucky. The three-game series in Oxford begins Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.

Clemson transfer slugger Tristan Bissetta was 2 for 4 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and three runs scored. Bissetta entered play as the team leader in home runs (11), RBI (34) and batting average (.407). He was second in OPS (1.257).

Here’s everything Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said afterwards.

OPENING STATEMENT

BIANCO: I thought it started off well. It was frustrating in the first because once again we get a couple punch-outs with a runner at third base, or second and third with less than two outs, and we don’t get them in.

But to score in the first, sometimes the walks are better. We got several walks and several hit-by-pitches and had a big inning in the second.

Besides the Bissetta home run in the third, we didn’t do much offensively. That’s frustrating. It’s kind of hard to get too frustrated when you put nine on the board. The walks and the HBPs — we talked about 10 free bases — those count.

But we’ve got to continue to make some improvements with our at-bats.

ON OLE MISS STARTING PITCHER OWEN HANCOCK

BIANCO: Terrific. I just said it on the radio, the kid has obviously worked really hard for this moment.

He pitched well this weekend. He’s only one of two pitchers this weekend that didn’t give up a run. He bounces back with a couple days off and is able to give us two-plus scoreless tonight.

He looked as good as he’s ever looked. Probably the most impressive thing was after a ball falls in that probably should have been caught in left field, a misplay, and there’s a runner at second and it’s still a ballgame.

He delivers two big punch-outs. He was up to 95 and maybe a couple 96s. Obviously he was feeling good and had his best stuff when he needed it most.

That’s what you’re hopeful for and that’s what you’re looking for.

ON OLE MISS RHP CADE TOWNSEND

BIANCO: We tried to say it’s day-to-day, and we don’t really want to get ahead of ourselves. I know you’ve got to ask the questions, but we don’t know the answers.

All we can answer is he threw today, felt no pain and felt good. We’ll continue to progress from there.

We’ll leave it up to Joel Mangrum and Josh Porter each day as we lead up to it. To this point we don’t know what his availability will be, but he felt really good today.

That was great news. I think we were all nervous. To get a clean MRI did wonders, not just for him, but for us. You could see him bouncing around the locker room today.

He’s excited to get back out there. When that’s going to be, I’m not sure.

ON WHAT OLE MISS NEEDS FOR SEC PLAY

BIANCO: We’ve just got to play better and play more consistently. We didn’t play well this weekend [at Texas]. Surely the last two days on both sides of the ball, we’ve got to play better. In our league, if you don’t play well, you lose, especially when you’re playing a team that was 17-0 or 18-0 [and] the No. 2 team in the country. We beat them on Friday. Even last Tuesday against a very good Southern Miss team.

There’s no doubt it’s in us — offensively and on the mound. We just didn’t do it.