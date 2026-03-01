First weekend test of the season reveals same issues for No. 25 Ole Miss in Houston

This weekend in Houston was the first legitimate test for No. 25 Ole Miss and it is hard to say it was a successful three days inside Daikin Park.

An 8-0 win over Ohio State feels negated after an extra-inning loss to Baylor on Friday and then Sunday’s 9-2 loss to No. 9 Coastal Carolina that appeared to find its mojo after starting the weekend 0-2.

Of course all of the issues that have plagued the Rebels (10-2) over the last few seasons showed up in bulk on Sunday, aiding in the second loss of the season.

Cold bats, errors and walks is a recipe for disaster and Ole Miss did not short change itself on any of those three. Three errors were committed and catcher Austin Fawley was responsible for two with poor throws to first base.

Then there was Wil Libbert who was looking solid through four innings and not showing signs of falling off the table, until he did. He issued three walks to the first four batters of the fifth inning that led to three runs for Coastal Carolina (7-4) to re-take the lead and never relinquished it.

Libbert has been a solid Sunday starter the first two weekends but the shaky third inning, which he got out of on his own, followed by the fifth frame where he struggled with command — and arguably a suddenly smaller zone — raises concerns. He also issued four walks.

Though Libbert should get a chance to bounce back next weekend against Evansville, heading into No. 3 Texas in two weekends might create some worries.

The Ole Miss bullpen was not much better on Sunday despite having the day off on Saturday with Taylor Rabe pitching four innings of relief. JP Robertson got an out on three pitches to get out of the fifth, but then struggled, allowing four runs — two earned — off three hits and a walk.

There will be an early-season discussion of if Mike Bianco waited too long to get Libbert out of the game as they stalled with a pair of mound visits by pitching coach Joel Mangrum to get Robertson ready as quickly as possible, but was still not quick enough to limit damage.

Offense was a no-show on Sunday for Ole Miss after scoring 13 runs the first two days in Houston.

The one issue through 12 games has been the situational hitting and it continued against the Chanticleers and their depleted pitching staff.

The Rebels went 0-5 with runners in scoring position, stranding three at third base, and 2-11 with runners on base.

So far Ole Miss has boasted about its ability to score in different ways, which might have been true against lesser pitching, but this weekend it was either the long ball or nothing at all. The only offense on Sunday was Dom Decker’s third home run of the weekend, scoring Hayden Federico, in the bottom of the third inning.

Beyond that it was eight strikeouts for the Rebel bats and not taking advantage of the three walks.