For No. 19 Ole Miss there is 'no margin for error' as it now enters the postseason push of March

For No. 19 Ole Miss there is 'no margin for error' as it now enters the postseason push of Marchby: Jake Thompson47 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppFeb 22, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin calls a timeout against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn ImagesOne key injury has made the closing stretch for Ole Miss tough to navigate in the midst of losing skid with the NCAA Tournament looming.