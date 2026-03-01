Skip to main content
Ole Miss
For No. 19 Ole Miss there is 'no margin for error' as it now enters the postseason push of March

11by: Jake Thompson47 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ole Miss at South Carolina
Feb 22, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin calls a timeout against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

One key injury has made the closing stretch for Ole Miss tough to navigate in the midst of losing skid with the NCAA Tournament looming.

