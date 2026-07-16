Former Ole Miss golfer Jackson Suber holds solo lead at The 154th Open

Jackson Suber has played less than two rounds of links golf, all this week, before starting Thursday’s first round but the former Ole Miss standout is taking it to it this week like beer to a pint in Southport, England.

After shooting a five-under 65 Suber holds a one-shot lead at the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. He is the first Ole Miss alum to hold the lead after any round in a major in the modern era.

Suber went out shooting even-par 34 with a pair of birdies and bogies. The back nine saw him start with back-to-back birdies before closing his round out by shooting four-under in his final five holes, including an eagle on the Par 5 17th hole.

“Things just really started going after the birdie on 10. I just felt like the momentum was really in my favor,” Suber told reports after his round. “Just kind of kept the ball in good spots and didn’t put much pressure on my game to make pars.”

Prior to playing his first practice round of the week on Monday, Suber said he watched YouTube videos of each hole last Friday as part of his scouting and preparation for Royal Birkdale.

The 2026 season has been one of a career resurgence for Suber and the last month has seen him get close to winning but come up short on the weekend. He has made nine cuts in 15 tournaments played with a pair of top-five finishes and, three top-10s and four finishes inside the top-25.

Of his last five tournaments Suber has a fourth place finish at the RBC Canadian Open last month, a missed cut at the U.S Open, a 30th-play finish at the Travelers Championship and then a sixth-place finish at the John Deer Classic earlier this month.

“This year I feel like I’ve been really coming into myself as a golfer and maturing and learning what makes — what works for me,” Suber said. “Just learning how to deal with my golf game on the road and playing a whole year and what I need to change when things are going a certain way and kind of what I need to be — how I need to be calibrating stuff every day.”

Sungjae IM and Daniel Brown are one shot behind Suber after the first round and a group of nine players are two shots behind, including Bryson DeChambeau.

Suber will tee off for his second round at 1:30 a.m. CT with television coverage set to start at 4 a.m. CT on the USA Network.