Former Ole Miss players set for NBA Summer League action

The 2025-26 NBA season just wrapped up weeks ago but the offseason is in full week with the 2026 Summer League ramping up and Ole Miss will have some players involved.

Malik Dia, Sean Pedulla and Matthew Murrell are on rosters for this month’s slate of games in Las Vegas. Dia is with the New Orleans Pelicans while Pedulla is with the Los Angeles Clippers and Murrell is playing on the Denver Nuggets.

Pedulla is coming off his 2025-26 NBA G League Rookie of the Year award after his season as a two-way player with the San Diego Clippers. The former Ole Miss guard played in 28 games – starting in 27 – with the San Diego Clippers as well as the Rip City Remix (he started the season with Portland then signed with the Clippers in February) averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 assists, five rebounds and 1.6 steals in 32 minutes per game.

“All the things that I said about Sean from day one, all the way to the Michigan State game, still feel that way and even stronger now,” Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard told the Ole Miss Spirit in April. “The ultimate competitor, doesn’t surprise me one bit that he played in the NBA this year. I know a lot of people say that, get to the G League, you get a two-way (contract). I mean, Sean played in the NBA. He play in NBA games. I know he’s excited about this offseason, his next Summer opportunity. I’m so proud of him.”

Last season the former Ole Miss guard signed a contract with the Utah Jazz but was waived by the team last October. He played in 12 games with the Jazz’s G League team the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.1 minutes per game before being cut. Murrell is now getting a shot this month with the Nuggets.

For Dia this is his first Summer at the professional level after wrapping up his Ole Miss career in March. He joined the Pelicans 16-man summer roster and is getting his opportunity out in Las Vegas this month.

The Las Vegas NBA Summer League games start on Thursday and go until July 19.