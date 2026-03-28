Former Rebels Matt Corral, Snoop Conner power UFL’s Birmingham Stallions to opening win

A pair of Ole Miss Rebels helped lift the Birmingham Stallions to a 15-13, season-opening win over the Louisville Kings in UFL action Friday night.

Quarterback Matt Corral completed 21 of 30 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Running back Snoop Conner carried 16 times for 56 yards.

His one rushing score, on the Stallions’ opening drive, was set up by a 28-yard pitch-and-catch between Corral and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens.

“It feels awesome,” Birmingham head coach AJ McCarron said after his coaching debut. “I have a super resilient bunch. And the way they played for me and each other, I’m just super proud.”

Former Ole Miss staffer Tyler Siskey is offensive coordinator for the Stallions. The Stallions spoiled the inaugural game for the Kings, an expansion team in their first UFL season.

Corral is in his third season with the Stallions, who also feature former Rebels Mason Brooks (offensive lineman) and Isaac Ukwu (defensive end). Mac Brown (punter) and Deantre Prince (cornerback) star for the Kings.

SNOOP IS THAT DAWG. 🙌



BIRMINGHAM ON THE BOARD FIRST WITH A TD! pic.twitter.com/NloNwBDcUW — Birmingham Stallions (@UFLStallions) March 28, 2026

GIDDY UP!



JUSTYN ROSS FOR THE LEAD 🐴🆙 pic.twitter.com/VPkFEEIuCk — Birmingham Stallions (@UFLStallions) March 28, 2026

Eleven Rebels are featured in the UFL.

The others are Victor Curne (offensive line) and Braylon Sanders (wide receiver) for the Houston Gamblers, Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells (wide receiver) for the Columbus Aviators, Jordan Ta’amu (quarterback) for the DC Defenders and Jahcour Pearson (wide receiver) for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Ta’amu was named UFL Championship MVP in leading the Defenders to the league championship in 2025. He’s in his sixth UFL/XFL season.

“It’s honestly like my second home,” Ta’amu said previously of Ole Miss. “I still have love and support everywhere.”

Corral led the game-winning drive for the Stallions.

Birmingham marched 66 yards for a touchdown with under nine minutes remaining, culminating in Corral finding wide receiver Justyn Ross for the latter’s first-ever UFL touchdown. Defensive back Hudson Clark sealed the win with an interception on the game’s final drive.

Corral, in 2024, made his return to a football field for the first time in nearly three years. He’s a former third-round NFL Draft selection (No. 94 overall) of the Carolina Panthers in 2022. His career was derailed from the start after Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason.

The Panthers took Alabama’s Bryce Young No. 1 overall the following year. Corral was waived, and later traded, to the Patriots. He ultimately ended up cut and out of the league.

Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner (Photo credit: Birmingham Stallions/X)

Corral totaled 8,287 career passing yards and 57 touchdowns at Ole Miss.

He had 1,338 yards and 18 additional scores on the ground. Corral was a multi-time All-SEC selection, as well as an All-American as a junior, which was his final season in Oxford.

That year Corral was the face of the first-ever 10-win team in program history. The Rebels won a record 11 in 2023-24. They’ve won at least 10 in four out of the last five, including a program-record 13 in 2025-26.

Ole Miss reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Corral won the Conerly Trophy (awarded each year to Mississippi’s best college player) as an Ole Miss senior. He was a finalist for the Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Awards.

“We truly have a one-of-a-kind program at Ole Miss,” Corral said upon leaving Ole Miss. “I have so much appreciation for Rebel Nation. The love and support I’ve received from fans, faculty, administration and staff in my (Rebel career) has been remarkable.

“Oxford will always be a second home to me.”

Conner played in 23 games and rushed for 21 touchdowns over his last two seasons at Ole Miss. He finished his career with 304 rushing attempts for 1,580 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Stallions next travel to Houston. Kickoff on April 5 is 5 p.m. CT on NFL Network.