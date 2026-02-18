From ‘cause to pause’ to courtside, Stephen A. Smith is headed to Oxford

Stephen A. Smith admitted Mississippi once gave him ‘cause to pause.’

Now he’s coming to Oxford.

Smith will be in attendance for the Ole Miss women’s basketball game on Thursday and following a recent appearance by head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin on Smith’s podcast.

No. 17 Ole Miss (21-6, 8-4 SEC) is hosting No. 7 LSU (22-4, 8-4) at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

“Oxford, Mississippi is incredibly diverse,” McPhee-McCuin told Smith last month. “Whatever you thought, I need you to come see for yourself. I’m here living it every day. This place is full of love and support. My family loves it here.”

“If you’re old school and you hear the word Mississippi, it gives you cause to pause,” Smith said. “But I’ve never been to Oxford. I’m not talking from a place of knowledge. Because it’s you, I’m coming down to Oxford, Mississippi.”

The Rebels are coming off just their third win over Tennessee in 30 years. Ohio State transfer Cotie McMahon had a career-high 39 points.

“When people come to Oxford, Mississippi, they commit,” McPhee-McCuin said. “They fall in love. Rarely do I lose a recruit when they get on campus because it is magical.”

Smith will finally get the chance to see for himself. He made the announcement on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ on Wednesday.

“There’s a wonderful, wonderful coach at Ole Miss,” Smith said. “I promised her I would be there. I’m showing up. That’s why I’m missing the [New York] Knicks game.”

Time to give Stephen A. the Hotty Toddy experience🦈#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/tWrdkU455S — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 18, 2026

Smith made headlines in November and amidst Lane Kiffin’s ugly departure from Ole Miss to LSU.

“The brothers ain’t trying to come to Oxford, for the most part, compared to Gainesville or Baton Rouge,” Smith said. “Let’s just call it what it is, OK?”

His comments sparked backlash in and around the Ole Miss community and prompted McPhee-McCuin to speak up.

Smith’s appearance is part of a larger appeal from McPhee-McCuin to Ole Miss fans for a packed house on Thursday. McPhee-McCuin said Pete Golding texted Wednesday morning. Golding and the Ole Miss football team are pulling up, too.

Ole Miss is playing its second game in three days. Tennessee was rescheduled due to Winter Storm Fern. Ole Miss led by as many as 26 points.

“We had a good amount of fans tonight,” McPhee-McCuin said afterwards. “I was expecting a little bit more. I’m going to be completely honest. We need more support.

“I don’t understand why we’re not getting it, but I know we need it. The last time I said that people were upset. I don’t think they’ll be upset now because I’m eight years in. We need you. We’re going to need you on Thursday when we go up against No. 7 LSU, who had a chance to go to Mardi Gras tonight while we fought for 40 minutes.

“The only thing that’s going to help us get through that game is crowd support, because it matters.”