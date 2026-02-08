From Eli Manning to Ben Brown: 25 Super Bowls and counting for Ole Miss

For the first time in nearly 60 years, an Ole Miss player is following in his grandfather’s Super Bowl footsteps.

Ben Brown, whose grandfather Allen Brown won the first two Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers, will take the field for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX opposite Jared Ivey of the Seattle Seahawks.

On the Patriots’ practice squad are Otis Reese and John Saunders Jr., while the Seahawks feature AJ Finley and Chris “Pooh” Paul. The Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CT on NBC.

Brown has finally found a home with New England, his fifth NFL team. He’s in the first year of a two-year, $6.6 million contract extension he signed in December. Brown made his first NFL start in Week 6 of the 2024 season and has started five games this season. He’s New England’s No. 2 at center and both guard spots, and he also plays all special teams and specialty packages.

“My dad, Tim Brown, is a pastor from Vicksburg, Mississippi,” Brown told WHDH in Boston. “My mom is Le Brown, and my grandfather is Allen Brown. He played for the Green Bay Packers, won the first two Super Bowls with them. So, it’s a very, very unbelievable experience to be able to go to the Super Bowl.”

Allen Brown was a first-team All-American defensive end at Ole Miss.

He went on to become the 22nd player selected in the 1965 NFL Draft.

Ben Brown was one of seven Ole Miss players signed as undrafted free agents after the 2022 NFL Draft, which also featured six drafted Rebels — tied for the most in 50 years. Ole Miss produced eight NFL signees in 2025, a modern-era high.

Positional versatility has always been one of Brown’s strengths. He played all over the offensive line as a three-year starter at Ole Miss, didn’t allow a sack on 432 pass blocks as a redshirt junior in 2020, and graded out as the team’s highest pass-blocking lineman. As a redshirt sophomore, he finished with a team-best 83 percent grade, on a line that also featured Royce Newman, a fourth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers the year prior.

“Ben’s just overcome so much adversity,” Tim Brown said. “I’m so thankful that [Patriots head] coach Mike Vrabel gave him a shot. He’s going to give it everything he’s got.”

“I’m just so happy for my son and blessed to be here,” Le Brown added. “It’s like a dream.”

OLE MISS IN THE SUPER BOWL

AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, dominating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to avenge their loss in Super Bowl LVI. Brown had five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. He’s the only Rebel to score multiple touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls. Former Ole Miss wide receiver Mike Wallace is the only other non-quarterback to score a Super Bowl touchdown.

Eli Manning, of course, was a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

In total, 15 Rebels have won the Super Bowl, and seven have played in two or more. With Super Bowl LX, Ole Miss will have been represented in 25 of 61 possible Super Bowls — including AJ Brown, Allen Brown, Andrew Townsend, Willie Green, Nate Wayne, Manning and Brandon Bolden. Bolden leads all Rebels with three Super Bowl appearances.