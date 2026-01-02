Game Balls: Trinidad Chambliss channels another Ole Miss legend in Sugar Bowl performance

Game Balls: Trinidad Chambliss channels another Ole Miss legend in Sugar Bowl performanceby: Jake Thompson2 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) kisses the MVP trophy after the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesTrinidad Chambliss and Lucas Carneiro lead a group of Ole Miss players who earned game balls with their Sugar Bowl performances