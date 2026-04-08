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Having Terrence Metcalf around has been 'such a blessing' for Patrick Kutas and the Ole Miss OL

11by: Jake Thompson32 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) takes the field with his teammates before playing the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. Mandatory credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Ole Miss offensive line joined Pete Golding's staff earlier this Spring and is already paying dividends within the position group.

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