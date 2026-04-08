Having Terrence Metcalf around has been 'such a blessing' for Patrick Kutas and the Ole Miss OL

Having Terrence Metcalf around has been 'such a blessing' for Patrick Kutas and the Ole Miss OLby: Jake Thompson32 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) takes the field with his teammates before playing the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. Mandatory credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThe former Ole Miss offensive line joined Pete Golding's staff earlier this Spring and is already paying dividends within the position group.