Hunter Elliott coming back to Ole Miss for 'unfinished business' in 2027 season

Prior to the start of this past season Hunter Elliott found out he had one more season of eligibility remaining if he chose to come back to Ole Miss.

Turns out Elliott opted to exercise that option with Saturday’s announcement. The Rebels left-hander pulled his name out of this year’s MLB Draft just minutes before it got underway in Philadelphia.

He made the announcement with a post on X with two words “Unfinished Business” and a photo of him on the mound.

For Ole Miss it is a piece of good news on what could be a tough weekend when it comes to its 2027 pitching staff. This year’s MLB Draft is trending towards losing top arms of Cade Townsend and Taylor Rabe along with others.

Elliott’s 2026 season was up and down despite helping get back to Omaha for a second time of his career after winning the national title with Ole Miss in 2022. He posted a 5.40 earned run average and a 5-3 record this season, throwing 85 innings and giving up 54 runs – 51 earned – off 86 hits.

He posted a third season of 100-plus strikeouts while walking a team-high 46 batters.

Now the question is where will Elliott be slotted on the weekend come February. With challenging starts in the postseason there was a debate of having Rabe become the Friday guy and Elliott the Saturday.

With Rabe more than likely gone along with Townsend, it will be interesting to see how that shakes out with the arms Ole Miss has brought in via the portal and those that are back in Oxford after this weekend’s draft shakes out.

For now, though, the Rebels get a bit of good news to start these next two days.