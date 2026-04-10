'I'm that guy': Deuce Alexander ran head first to the challenge of wearing No. 1 at Ole Miss

Laquon Treadwell, A.J. Brown, Jonathan Mingo, Ayden Williams and De’Zhaun Stribling have a few things in common but the major thread is they all wore No. 1 during their time at Ole Miss.

Some made it a number of pride among the wide receivers room while some struggled to live up the standard No. 1 represents during their time as a Rebel.

Deuce Alexander is aware of the challenge and what is required of him when putting that jersey on and ran head first into the fire to do so. He made the switch from No. 11 to No. 1 ahead of Spring practice.

“I just felt like it was time to change. Just the history and just step into that role of being one of the greats to wear the No. 1 jersey at Ole Miss,” Alexander said on Friday. “Just be one of the great receivers and leave my mark here.”

Alexander started the process of getting the number change during the College Football Playoffs. He already in Pete Golding’s ear about wanting to have No. 1 last December when Ole Miss was still playing for a chance at a national championship.

Golding was not against it but let Alexander know that number is not one that is just handed out without warrant.

“In the playoffs I was telling ‘PG’ like if we’re going to do this thing I need to be in that 1,” Alexander said. “I was just letting him know and he said, ‘You’re going to have to earn it.’ So, in the offseason that’s all I did. Just focus on earning it. Just competing every day. At practice, being the first one on the field and last one to leave. Leaving my mark just to make sure and let him know I’m that guy.”

Alexander transferred from Wake Forest ahead of last season. In his first year at Ole Miss he finished as the third-best receiver with 44 catches for 684 yards and a pair of touchdowns. During the CFP run when he let Golding know he wanted to wear No 1, Alexander had 10 catches for 107 yards in three games.

Once the offseason hit Alexander had to make the decision to stay at Ole Miss or test the transfer portal waters.

He decided to return and is the lone returning receiver among regular starters in the room. Harrison Wallace III and Stribling are off preparing for the NFL Draft while Cayden Lee transferred to Missouri, following quarterback Austin Simmons.

Alexander is aware he has become the veteran voice in the room after all the transfer dominoes fell once he decided to come back.

“I just wanted to leave my mark and leave my legacy at Ole Miss,” Alexander said. “To make my decision, it was no point in leaving. Like, why leave here? I got everything I need here. Everything I want. Like, the coaches love me. The new coaches came in. Even during the playoffs, like, they were staying out of the way but they were still showing me love. Letting me know how much they value me coming back. At the end of the day, ‘PG,’ he a great guy. …Just the plan with (John David Baker) and the way that he talks and the way he’s coaching I just love it.”