Injury Update: The latest on Ole Miss pitcher Cade Townsend

Cade Townsend did not take the mound this weekend and Ole Miss managed to win its first Southeastern Conference series of the season, taking two of three from No. 15 Kentucky with Saturday’s 12-9 win.

The usual game two starter was never officially scratched from the series despite dealing with shoulder inflammation. Townsend was initially listed as ‘questionable’ on the first player availability report and then upgraded to game-time decision. In the end Townsend sat and Hudson Calhoun got the start in Friday’s 3-1 loss.

After Saturday’s win Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco gave a little bit of an update on Townsend’s rehab process.

“We need him to to throw one of the next couple days and see, again. But he’s been feeling good,” Bianco said of Townsend. “We wanted to be really cautious. I don’t know if it was a long shot for him to pitch this weekend. I don’t know if that’s fair to say, because we just wanted to make sure with all the doctors, with all the trainers, pitch coach and everything. That we don’t get ahead of ourselves and then you feel like you’re taking a step back.”

Townsend threw three different times during the week after his MRI came back “clean,” starting the process on Tuesday. Once on flat ground, long tossing in the outfield and even got some time on the mound. He felt good after the long tossing that Townsend was allowed to “spin it” during his mound session.

Though Bianco noted they want a true bullpen session from Townsend, and maybe a couple against live hitters, this week before coming up with any absolutes about his availability. Ole Miss hosts No. 6 Mississippi State next weekend with a traditional Friday – Sunday series. If Townsend is given the all clear then it will be two weeks since he will have thrown a competitive pitch in a game.

“I don’t know what the next weekend looks like, but I think he’s in a good spot,” Bianco added. “He threw again (on Saturday) and felt really good. So we’ll see where we are as the days progress.”

Ole Miss first has a midweek trip to Memphis, playing the Tigers on Tuesday at FedEx Park. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. CT and Bianco did not name a starter, yet.