Inside 9-0 Ole Miss: Balanced, two walk-offs and Furniss breaking ‘singles-only slump’by: Ben Garrett1 hour agoSpiritBenRead In AppOle Miss Rebels' Will Furniss (36) celebrates his home run as Ole Miss Rebels take on LSU Tigers during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. | © Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesWill Furniss has mostly been known for his offensive firepower over the course of a four-year Ole Miss career.