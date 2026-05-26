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Jake Crain: Lane Kiffin ‘getting tiring’ after more Ole Miss comments

Ben Garrettby: Ben Garrett23 minutes agoSpiritBen
NCAA Football: Georgia Southern at Mississippi
Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) shares a laugh with defensive coordinator Pete Golding (right) during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jake Crain was done with the Fast & Furious franchise by movie No. 7. That’s about where his patience for Lane Kiffin seems to be, too.

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