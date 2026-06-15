JAKE'S TAKE: Despite the quick Omaha exit Ole Miss turned its program back around

OMAHA, Neb. — Sunday afternoon inside Charles Schwab Field Hunter Elliott and Will Furniss sat and reflected on the 2026 season ending, as well as potentially both of their Ole Miss careers, much sooner than either anticipated.

A 12-8 defeat at the hands of Troy caused the Rebels to be the first team eliminated from this year’s Men’s College World Series. A quick 0-2 exit was not what they had on their Omaha bingo card, but it is the harsh reality of what happened.

While the defeat stings and disappointment the mood of the locker room in the initial moments after the loss, there is still one overarching feeling that should give Elliot, Furniss and the rest of the program reason to smile as they head into the sunset of their college careers.

This Ole Miss baseball team is sitting in a much better position than it was two years ago.

The conclusion of the 2024 season the Rebels wrapped up a 27-29 record, 11-19 in Southeastern Conference play, and missing the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year after winning the national title in 2022.

In the aftermath of a back-to-back losing records in the SEC there was a moment of players abandoning what they interpreted as a sinking ship. Liam Doyle, Andrew Fischer and Wes Mendes were some who opted to look for greener pastures.

Furniss, Elliott and Judd Utermark were three that stuck it out and chose to honor their loyalty to Ole Miss and also the mission of turning that ship around.

While there is not going to be a dogpile with a national championship trophy at the top of it this year, getting back to Omaha as quickly as the program did is still a mission accomplished in its own right.

“Hunter five (years) and Will four. And Utermark, another four-year guy in an era that that doesn’t happen,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said on Sunday. “They’re either getting drafted or transferring, especially when times were tough.o we’re forever indebted to those guys for making us better, for making the program better. But as Hunter said, they’ve become leaders. Most guys don’t come into the program as leaders. It’s tough. Tim Elko, I don’t think anybody, as a freshman, thought he was a leader. But when you look up at the faces of the program, Will and Judd and Hunter, they’ve been awesome. They’ve been awesome for their teammates to lean on, guys that do it the right way.”

Ole Miss saw signs of the turnaround last year when it got back to the NCAA Tournament

Not only did it return to the Field of 64 but a run to the SEC Tournament championship game was enough to let the Rebels host a Regional, another first since 2021.

The story was not meant to end in Omaha, though, as Dom Decker and Murray State kept Ole Miss at home when it won the Oxford Regional title.

A dream denied, for another year.

But Elliott opted to return for 2026, bolstering what would become one of the better pitching rotations by the end of this season. He Furniss and Utermark were at the core of a group of returning players with a mission to take the 2024 result a step further or more.

The regular season was another one of pedestrian results, just missing out on hosting another Regional with a 14-16 SEC record and yet another first round exit in the SEC Tournament last month. Still, Ole Miss found its postseason magic. At least for a couple weeks.

The sweep through to the Lincoln Regional with wins over Arizona State and host team Nebraska funneled into a swee. p of No. 4 National Seed Auburn. After looking like one of the worst teams in the SEC for a couple years, suddenly the Rebels got the program back to the standard it sets for itself every February.

“Yeah, this season was special. I think some because of how hard it was,” Elliott said. “We had a tough schedule. We had really tough road trips. We had really just tons of tough games. And I think that’s why this team was so special and why we were so good late in the year is because we were able to stick together through it all. This team means so much to me. Those teammates on that bus right now, they’re brothers for life. It’s hard to find the words right now, obviously. But it was a special season with a special group of guys.”

There is plenty of work to do this offseason with roster makeup at the center of the to-do list. Furniss and Utermark are gone. Next month’s MLB Draft could totally reshape what the weekend rotation looks like for Ole Miss in eight months.

Taylor Rabe earned himself high draft stock after his postseason run and Cade Townsend has been high on the draft prospect board all season, though an Instagram story on Sunday evening creates some speculation. Though, it feels both will go if they get the draft pick associated with their stock and current hype.

Then there is Elliott who will once again have a decision to make. The NCAA granted him another year of eligibility for 2027, giving him his 2023 year back. But will the longtime ace and Friday night starter finally depart Ole Miss and head for the next level? One of many questions to be answered over the coming weeks and months.

For now, though, the program is hurting on Monday but also knowing the ship has be righted and there is an upward trajectory to build off of for next season and beyond. An un-welcomed consolation prize for departing Omaha so quickly.