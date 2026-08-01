Jaxson Dart has a 'chip' on his shoulder entering year two in the NFL

NFL training camps started this past week with all teams reporting by the weekend, including Jaxson Dart as he enters his season season as the New York Giants quarterback.

This offseason saw Dart get a new head coach with John Harbaugh hired after he was fired by the Baltimore Ravens in January. Plenty of adjustment to be done as the Giants start their preseason camp at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center in West Virginia.

For Dart, there is a “chip” on both his and Harbaugh’s shoulders entering this season. Bot have one for different, yet the same reason. To prove one still belongs among the ranks of elite NFL head coaches and the other to prove they belong as a NFL quarterback.

Last season Dart finished with 2,272 passing yards – good for 26th best in the NFL – to go with 15 touchdown passes, plus 86 carries for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. Now that he has 14 games under his belt from 2026, the former Ole Miss quarterback is ready to do more heading into a preseason where it is known he is QB1 from the start.

“We didn’t have a good year last year, so, I can’t wait for this upcoming year,” Dart said to reporters on Wednesday. “This whole offseason I’ve just been waiting to get back with the guys and I really like where we’re at and we got to continue to grow.

“Right now it’s just growing each and every day. There’s a lot that I still got to learn. There’s reps of things that I haven’t really had a ton of experience doing. I’m taking it day-by-day. Trying to keep everything around me just simple.”

Dart is also entering camp looking forward to learning about his new head coach

The pair of Dart and Harbaugh got to know each other already since the January hiring with mini camps and OTAs, but now the preseason allows for both to fully learn about each other as player-coach.

For the second-year quarterback it is more about discovering how Harbaugh is as a practice coach and then a game coach on the field and the sidelines.

“I love ‘Harbs.’ Just his intensity, his love for the game, his leadership,” Dart said. “There’s a lot of things that standout as to why he’s been so successful in this league. …I’m interested to see how it continues to grow from the practices we have, but right now he’s very observant. He’s very observant from every single facet. From offense to defense to special teams. He has his hand in every single one of them, with his expectations. He’s so open to communication from coaching staff to the players. Ultimately he just wants to win. He’s got a chip on his shoulder.”