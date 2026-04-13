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JDB’s first months at Ole Miss centered on keeping offensive stars

Ben Garrettby: Ben Garrett13 minutes agoSpiritBen
Untitled design - 2025-10-31T075157.709
Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) hands the ball off to running back Kewan Lacy (5) during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The first couple of months for first-year Ole Miss offensive coordinator John David Baker were unprecedented. 

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