JDB’s first months at Ole Miss centered on keeping offensive stars

JDB’s first months at Ole Miss centered on keeping offensive starsby: Ben Garrett13 minutes agoSpiritBenRead In AppOct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) hands the ball off to running back Kewan Lacy (5) during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesThe first couple of months for first-year Ole Miss offensive coordinator John David Baker were unprecedented.