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Johntay Cook calls Trinidad Chambliss best QB in the country as connection builds

Ben Garrettby: Ben Garrett1 hour agoSpiritBen
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates with Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. Mandatory credit: © Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johntay Cook chose Ole Miss in the NCAA Transfer Portal for myriad reasons. The return of QB Trinidad Chambliss was at the top of the list.  

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