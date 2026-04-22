Johntay Cook calls Trinidad Chambliss best QB in the country as connection builds

Johntay Cook calls Trinidad Chambliss best QB in the country as connection buildsby: Ben Garrett1 hour agoSpiritBenRead In AppOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates with Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. Mandatory credit: © Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesJohntay Cook chose Ole Miss in the NCAA Transfer Portal for myriad reasons. The return of QB Trinidad Chambliss was at the top of the list.