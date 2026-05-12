Judd Utermark sets Ole Miss career home run record

There is a new home run king at Ole Miss for the first time in 39 years.

Judd Utermark hit is 20th home run of the season – and 49th of his career – on Tuesday against UT Martin to surpass Kyle Gordon’s previous record of 48 that lasted since 1987. He took the first pitch of his at-bat in the first inning 383 feet to left field.

The bulk of Utermark’s home runs have come in these last two seasons, hitting 22 in 2025 . He hit a combined seven home runs in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He is also the only Ole Miss player to have multiple seasons with 20-plus home runs.

HE’S DONE IT.



Introducing your new home run leader, @JuddUtermark pic.twitter.com/jxz8KLPKMO — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 12, 2026

Utermark tied Gordon on May 3 with a home run in the series finale at Arkansas, but then sat on the mark for three games.