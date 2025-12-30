Kewan Lacy trending towards being available for Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss and Georgia arrived in New Orleans on Monday as the prep for this week’s Sugar Bowl gets to its final stages and for the most part both rosters are healthy.

The biggest concern for the Rebels is the status of Kewan Lacy. The running back suffered an injury to his left shoulder in the first round win over Tulane nine days ago. On Sunday Lacy was participating in practice with brace/wrap on his arm.

Monday’s first player availability report listed Lacy as ‘Probable’ but what his true status for Thursday’s quarterfinal round game will not be known until the Sugar Bowl gets underway. Tight end Dae’Quan Wright was also given the same designation.

“(Lacy) was out there with us today,” Joe Judge said after Sunday’s practice. “Look, at this point in the season, no one’s a hundred percent. I’ll let the head coach handle the injury updates. …We’re getting everyone ready to play.”

In the first game against Georgia, Lacy rushed for only 31 yards on 12 carries but did score two touchdowns.

Fellow tight end Caleb Odom was listed as ‘Questionable’ after coming off the field early against the Green Wave.

As for Georgia it is trending towards having starting center Drew Bobo unavailable for the Sugar Bowl. Bobo was injured in the regular season finale against Georgia Tech, injuring his foot, and missed the Southeastern Conference championship game against Alabama. Backup Malachi Toliver looks to be getting his second start at center.

Below is the full player availability reports for both Ole Miss and Georgia

OLE MISS

Kewan Lacy – PROBABLE

Dae’Quan Wright – PROBABLE

Caleb Odom – QUESTIONABLE

Raymond Collins – DOUBTFUL

Cedrick Beavers – OUT

John Wayne Oliver – OUT

GEORGIA