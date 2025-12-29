Know your Foe: An insider's take on Georgia ahead of Sugar Bowl rematch

Know your Foe: An insider's take on Georgia ahead of Sugar Bowl rematchby: Jake Thompson11 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppNov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks with quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn ImagesThe Sugar Bowl pits 6 seed Ole Miss vs. 3 seed Georgia for the right to move on in the playoffs. A Bulldogs insider previews the SEC champs.