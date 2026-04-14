Lack of Spring transfer window meant Ole Miss had to hit on high school, Winter portal

Lack of Spring transfer window meant Ole Miss had to hit on high school, Winter portalby: Jake Thompson23 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppMississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding in the first half during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. Mandatory credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesWith the loss of the Spring transfer portal window it made Pete Golding have to get his high school signing class correct.