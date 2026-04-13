Latest mock boards predict historic WNBA Draft for Ole Miss

The 2026 WNBA Draft is Monday and the Ole Miss women’s basketball program is trending heavily to make history during the three-round event in New York City.

Going off the latest mock boards released hours before the draft begins it appears for the first time in the history of the WNBA Draft Ole Miss will have multiple players selected in the same year.

Cotie McMahon, Latasha Lattimore and Christeen Iwuala could all hear their names called inside The Shed at Hudson Yards NYC. McMahon received an invitation to attend the draft as she has been hovering around a Top 10 overall pick or just outside of it in nearly every mock draft during this year’s process.

ESPN’s final mock draft released on Monday has McMahon going to the Washington Mystics as the 11th overall pick. From there it has Lattimore and Iwuala both being taken in the third round to the Connecticut Sun and the Portland Fire as the 33rd and 37th overall picks, respectively.

“McMahon will have to transition to the perimeter in the WNBA and improve her 3-point shooting. She has worked on that during the past two seasons,” ESPN’s write up said. “McMahon’s physical style should translate well in the WNBA.”

The final mock draft by CBS Sports has McMahon going to the Sun as the 15th overall pick and final selection of the first round. Lattimore replaces Iwuala as the Fire’s pick at No. 37 in the third round. Iwuala is not listed.

Whether it is two or three Rebels that get drafted on Monday it will still make history. If at least two make it to a WNBA roster and play this upcoming season it will be the first time since 1997 two Ole Miss players both started their WNBA careers in the same year.

Jennifer Gillom was among the 16 selected in the WNBA’s initial player allocation ahead of the league’s inaugural season in 1997. Yolanda Moore also played that season but was an undrafted player. Moore spent four years with the Houston Comets coached by her former Ole Miss head coach Van Chancellor, leading the team to WNBA titles in 1997 and 1998.