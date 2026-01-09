LIVE from the Fiesta Bowl: Can Ole Miss punch its ticket to CFP title game?

The Ole Miss Spirit has been LIVE all day from Phoenix. Host Sudu Upadhyay is joined by the Spirit’s Ben Garrett and Brad Logan, as well as legendary Rebels from across all sports. Drew Pomeranz stops by, as does Thomas Dillard, CJ Johnson, Kentrell Lockett, Bradley Sowell, former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze and ESPN’s Cole Cubelic.

Ole Miss and Miami are facing off in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl draws the winner of Indiana and Oregon in the Peach Bowl. The Rebels trail, 17-16, as the fourth quarter is underway.

Watch along!