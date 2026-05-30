LIVE from the Lincoln Regional: Ole Miss-Arizona State caps wild day in college baseball
What a day in college baseball.
Ben Garrett and Brad Logan are joined LIVE by Jake Thompson from Hawks Field in Lincoln, Nebraska, where Ole Miss is preparing to open NCAA Regional play against Arizona State. (UPDATE: New first pitch after a rain delay is 8:36 p.m. CT).
“Excited to be here,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said at practice on Thursday. “When you’re on the road, there are more things to handle prior to when you’re at home. You’re on your home field, you know what you’re going to do, when you’re going to practice, when you’re going to get there and so on.
“When I say happy to be here, happy to be in Lincoln, happy to get back to normal routine. I know we’re excited about the opportunity. First time to be here. Beautiful ballpark. We hear it’s going to have great crowds and again, excited to get started.”
Before the Rebels ever took the field, college baseball delivered one of the wildest days of the season.
Talk of Champions breaks down the chaos around the country, including shocking Regional results, upset alerts and what it all could mean for the Rebels’ path through the postseason.
- 1Live
Ole Miss regional rotation
Could Bianco mix it up?
- 2Breaking
Ole Miss vs NCAA Pt. 205877
FFS
- 3Hot
NEZ making moves
It's about time
- 4New
Jaxson Dart
He did something over the weekend
- 5Trending
SITE WARS
Tales from the Crypt
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After a roller-coaster finish to the regular season and a disappointing exit from the SEC Tournament, Ole Miss gets a fresh start in the NCAA Tournament. Can the Rebels recapture some of the magic from past postseason runs?
Join Ben, Brad and Jake as they react in real time to a topsy-turvy day across the sport and get you ready for Ole Miss baseball’s postseason opener.