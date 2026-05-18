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LSU AD says Ole Miss made right call on Lane Kiffin, CFP situation

Ben Garrettby: Ben Garrett22 minutes agoSpiritBen
NCAA Football: Sugar Bowl-Mississippi at Georgia
Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding smiles from the stage after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin hasn’t gotten over Ole Miss not allowing him to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff.

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