LSU AD says Ole Miss made right call on Lane Kiffin, CFP situation

LSU AD says Ole Miss made right call on Lane Kiffin, CFP situationby: Ben Garrett22 minutes agoSpiritBenRead In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding smiles from the stage after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesLane Kiffin hasn’t gotten over Ole Miss not allowing him to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff.