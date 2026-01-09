Making the Grade: How did the Ole Miss defense fare in its Fiesta Bowl loss to Miami?by: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) celebrates his tackle against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. Mandatory credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThe Ole Miss defense struggled to get off the field, allowing Miami to convert 11 out of 19 third down attempts. Here is how the unit graded.