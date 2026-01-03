Making the Grade: How did the Ole Miss offense fare in its Sugar Bowl win over Georgia

Making the Grade: How did the Ole Miss offense fare in its Sugar Bowl win over Georgiaby: Jake Thompson12 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn ImagesThe Ole Miss offense had itself a much better fourth quarter led by the heroics of Trinidad Chambliss to knock Georgia out of the playoffs.