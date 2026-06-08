Men's College World Series schedule announced for Ole Miss side of the bracket
Ole Miss officially knows when it will start its Men’s College World Series run later this week.
The opponent was already known on Sunday after No. 4 National Seed North Carolina walked off Southern California to advance, rounding out Bracket 1. The Rebels and Tar Heels are joined by No. 16 National Seed West Virgina and Troy on their side of the eight-team field.
On Monday the NCAA released the full schedule for the MCWS, starting on Friday with Bracket 1. Ole Miss and North Carolina will play at 6 p.m. CT after the Mountaineers and Trojans officially open things at 1 p.m. CT. All games will air on ESPN
Friday night will mark the first time in 57 years that the Rebels and Tar Heels meet on the baseball field. The two teams have played four previous times with Ole Miss holding a 4-0 advantage in the overall series. A pair of wins in the 1964 NCAA District III playoffs and then two more wins in the 1969 District III playoffs.
“We’ve been looking forward to this moment and working really hard since the beginning of the season,” Ole Miss first baseman Will Furniss said on Sunday. “Props to all our coaches. They’ve worked us tirelessly to just get to this moment and get it done.”
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The other side of the MCWS bracket is nearly filled in. Georgia, Texas and Alabama have punched their ticket. Oklahoma is a win away over Kansas on Monday from making it an all-Southeastern Conference Bracket 2.
Below is the full Bracket 1 schedule for the Men’s College World Series:
Friday:
West Virginia vs. Troy – 1 p.m. CT / ESPN
Ole Miss vs. North Carolina – 6 p.m. CT / ESPN
Sunday:
Elimination Game – 1 p.m. CT / ESPN
Winners Game – 6 p.m. CT / ESPN
Tuesday:
Elimination Game – 1 p.m. CT / ESPN
Wednesday:
Bracket Final Game 1 – 1 p.m. CT / ESPN
Thursday:
Bracket Final Game 2 (if nec.) – TBD / ESPN