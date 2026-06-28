Metcalf family establishes annual scholarships for Oxford and Lafayette High Schools

By: Adrian Parker | Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and Oxford, Mississippi native DK Metcalf, together with his family and their nonprofit organization, the Seven Pillars Foundation, has established the Met the Moment Scholarship to support graduating seniors from Oxford and Lafayette high schools.

Each spring, the scholarship will provide a one-time $5,000 award to one graduating senior from Oxford High School and a one-time $5,000 award to one graduating senior from Lafayette High School for a total annual commitment of $10,000. Applications will open during each school year in coordination with the regular scholarship application periods at the respective schools.

The merit-based scholarships will recognize students who demonstrate leadership, selflessness and a commitment to serving others, while also taking financial need into consideration. Through the program, the Metcalf family hopes to support two deserving students each year as they take the next step in their education.

“This is something my family has discussed for some time as a way to support young people in our community who are entering an exciting new chapter in their lives, but may also face a heavy financial burden,” Metcalf said. “Oxford is home for us, and through the Seven Pillars Foundation, we hope this scholarship is another way we can make a positive impact on a community that has given our family so much through the years.”

The scholarship reflects the Metcalf family’s deeply rooted connection to the Oxford and Lafayette County communities.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity for our students,” said Dr. Dana Bullard, principal at Oxford High School. “Many people talk about helping out in their hometowns, but Mr. Metcalf does not just send a check to help, he is a leader and mentor for our students. His care for them is shown because he visits — he literally shows up. I am not from Oxford, but when I became the principal four years ago, he came to the school and introduced himself to me. He has been actively working to help our students since I met him. We are blessed to have him as a major player in the Charger community!”

“We are blessed to receive this generous donation from the Metcalf family and the Seven Pillars Foundation,” said Eric Robertson, principal at Lafayette High School. “We are proud to partner with our community members in ensuring a better future for our students.”

Additional application details, eligibility requirements and selection criteria will be made available through each school’s established scholarship process. The first recipients will be selected and announced in the spring following the applicable school-year application period.

About Seven Pillars Foundation

Seven Pillars Foundation is a family-led nonprofit organization founded by the Metcalf family to strengthen individuals, families and communities through faith, wellness, education, mentorship and service. Inspired by Proverbs 9:1—“Wisdom has built her house; she has hewn out her seven pillars”—the foundation’s name reflects both the seven Metcalf children and its seven core areas of focus: faith and family; maternal health; mental health; men’s health and fatherhood; mentorship and youth development; scholarship and education; and community engagement and service. Through programs, partnerships and charitable initiatives, Seven Pillars Foundation seeks to nurture leaders, support healthier families and help build stronger, more hopeful communities across Mississippi and beyond.