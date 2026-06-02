Mike Bianco: Transfer portal timing ‘just makes no sense’by: Ben Garrett13 minutes agoSpiritBenRead In AppOle Miss head coach Mike Bianco leans against the dugout wall during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in the Governorís Cup 7-3. Mandatory credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe stakes couldn’t be higher for the first meeting this season between SEC rivals Ole Miss (39-21) and Auburn (42-20).