Mississippi State controls Ole Miss from start to finish in 90-78 win in The Pavilion

Mississippi State controls Ole Miss from start to finish in 90-78 win in The Pavilionby: Chuck Rounsaville19 minutes agoRead In AppFeb 14, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) reacts during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesThe Ole Miss men's basketball team is going through a 'skid' Chris Beard has never been a part of before after dropping another game.