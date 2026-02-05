NCAA denies Trinidad Chambliss appeal for eligibility waiver. The case will now head to court

One part of the waiting game is over for Ole Miss and Trinidad Chambliss as the NCAA denied the appeal for Chambliss to be granted a waiver for another year of eligibility on Wednesday.

The waiver is essentially asking for a redshirt year as he did not get one at Ferris State at the Division II level, citing a serious health issue Chambliss battled in 2022. Wednesday’s decision comes after Chambliss and Ole Miss appealed the initial waiver denial on January 9, the morning after the Rebels loss the Fiesta Bowl and knocked out of the College Football Playoff.

Moments after the denial was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel Ole Miss sent out a statement calling the NCAA’s decision “indefensible.”

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts,” the statement read. “The NCAA staff and subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions. Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level.

“Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”

With the appeal denied, which was not much of a surprise, the next step is the legal route and that comes next week. There is a hearing set for February 12 at the Calhoun County Courthouse to hear the motion for a permanent injunction. If the judge grants the injunction then Trinidad would be eligible for to play for Ole Miss in 2026.

Chambliss is represented by attorney Tom Mars and local attorney William Liston.