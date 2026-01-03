Never tell Ole Miss the odds as it heads to the College Football Playoff semifinals

The College Football Playoff final four is set and Ole Miss is the lone Southeastern Conference representative that is still alive for a national championship.

Yet Las Vegas is still not putting respect on the Rebels name.

BetMGM has odds for the CFP semifinal games along with updated odds for the final four teams to hoist up the CFP national championship trophy. Ole Miss (13-1) is not favored in any of them.

The early spread for next Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl between the 6 seed Rebels and 10 seed Miami has the Hurricanes currently a 3.5-point favorite as of Saturday.

Miami’s defense against the Ole Miss offense is the matchup to watch next week as Trinidad Chambliss will have to use some of that Sugar Bowl magic at times to evade two very good defensive ends for the Hurricanes.

“I also think this is one where you can turn Carson Beck loose a little more. You can turn Malachi Toney loose a little more,” On3’s Andy Staples said on Friday. “Because I think it’s going to be easier to throw the ball against (Ole Miss) than it was against Ohio State and Texas A&M. …Conversely, though, I think Ole Miss is going to be better, offensively, than Ohio State and Texas A&M were against Miami. Trinidad Chambliss’ ability to get away from pressure, he’s running away from those monsters at Georgia (on Thursday) and making things happen at out of thin air. He can do that against Miami, too.”

The Rebels are currently +600 to win the national championship, the lowest odds of the four remaining teams. Indiana leads at +130 followed by Oregon and Miami each at +300.

Odds are also set for specific CFP title game matchups and the Rebels are long odds at winning those, too. Both potential games against Oregon and Indiana has Ole Miss at +1000 to beat the Ducks or Hoosiers.