No. 17 Ole Miss and Cotie McMahon has emphatic response in dominant win over No. 21 Tennessee

No. 17 Ole Miss and Cotie McMahon has emphatic response in dominant win over No. 21 Tennesseeby: Jake Thompson58 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss forward Cotie McMahon (32) celebrates a basket against Tennessee in a NCAA women’s college basketball game at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. Mandatory credit: Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesAfter the setback in Lexington on Sunday No. 17 Ole Miss bounced back just over 48 hours later to get a much-needed victory.