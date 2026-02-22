No. 17 Ole Miss at No. 3 South Carolina: How to watch, start time, TV channel

Yolett McPhee-McCuin appealed to Ole Miss fans to show up and show out for LSU.

They delivered.

McPhee-McCuin’s No. 17-ranked Rebels weren’t able to respond in kind, despite leading the No. 7 Tigers for most of a 78-70 loss.

The Rebels “ran out of gas,” according to McPhee-McCuin. Ole Miss missed 17 fourth-quarter shots.

“Honestly, the fourth quarter was completely on us,” Ole Miss forward Cotie McMahon said. “We had a lot of shots around the rim that we usually don’t miss, and we just couldn’t finish them. Even the put-backs, we couldn’t finish them.

“Some of the shots I took definitely could have been better. I just feel like we were a little tired.”

The night was unforgettable all the same — even if Ole Miss is now likely a long shot for an NCAA Tournament host.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was in attendance, as was Ole Miss head football coach Pete Golding. Golding brought some of his Rebels along with him, among them quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

“At the end of the day, I’m just really proud,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I’m really proud of our team. I’m proud of everybody that came out. When I first started coaching, I used to say, ‘We have to win or they won’t come out.’ If you don’t come out after this, then I don’t even know what to say.

“I know that if the crowd didn’t come out, maybe we get blown out, because we needed them from an energy perspective. They carried us as far as they could. Hats off to LSU.”

Ole Miss took Friday off after two ranked SEC games in three days.

Next for the Rebels (21-7, 8-5 SEC) is No. 3 South Carolina in Columbia on Sunday. Tipoff is 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Beth Mowins

Analyst: Debbie Antonelli

Pregame: College GameDay

HOW TO LISTEN

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

Ole Miss and South Carolina are meeting for the 50th time in history.The Rebels have beaten the Gamecocks just once since Dawn Staley took over in Columbia. Their last win came in the 2010 SEC Tournament.

South Carolina leads the all-time series 32-17. The Gamecocks hold a 16-4 edge in Columbia, where Ole Miss hasn’t won since February of 2009.

There have been some standout Rebel performances, though. Armintie Price, from Myrtle, swiped eight steals against South Carolina during the 2004-05 season — tied for the fourth-most in a single game in program history. She went 4-1 against the Gamecocks in her career and posted a double-double in every meeting.

Ole Miss’ most dominant win was in 1995. The Rebels whipped the Gamecocks by their largest-ever margin (33) and scored their most points (91) against them.

SCOUTING SOUTH CAROLINA

Staley is in her 18th season at South Carolina. She recently became the winningest coach in program history with her 500th victory.

“I grew up looking up to Dawn Staley,” McPhee-McCuin said of the legendary Gamecock head coach in a previous interview. “I just have a lot of admiration for her.”

The Gamecocks’ only losses this season were to Oklahoma and Texas. They’ve reeled off seven consecutive wins, including over LSU, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

Sophomore guard Joyce Edwards is the team’s leading scorer (20.1 points per game). She’s already surpassed 1,000 career points in just 64 games.

Ta’Niya Latson, a Florida State transfer, is the SEC’s active career scoring leader (2,438 points). Tessa Johnson shoots a league-best 45.8 percent from three. Madina Okot, a 6-foot-6 center, tops the SEC in rebounds (288) and double-doubles (17).

Point guard Maddy McDaniel is No. 1 in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.50), while South Carolina, as a team, is No. 12. The Gamecocks average 6.1 blocks per game (fifth nationally) and hold opponents to 33.7 percent from the floor, the second-best mark in the country.